On This Day 2012 by lifeat60degrees
124 / 365

On This Day 2012

Ava showing off back in 2012. Sadly she's not able for such excercise these days.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
It's so hard to watch our fur friends get older, but it doesn't mean she's not still a happy girl! So sweet
October 7th, 2020  
