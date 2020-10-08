Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
125 / 365
On This Day 2015
The ancient Clickimin Broch is now in the centre of Lerwick. When built it is likely there was nothing around it and even up to the mid 1900's it would have been on the outskirts of town.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4425
photos
154
followers
41
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Latest from all albums
1386
2033
123
124
1387
2034
878
125
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th October 2015 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
broch
,
lerwick
,
clickimin
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely shot of this iconic spot. There's also a nice cafe near there, if I remember well.
October 8th, 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
@jamibann
You remember correctly. It's having an extension built at the moment.
October 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close