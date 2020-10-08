Previous
On This Day 2015
On This Day 2015

The ancient Clickimin Broch is now in the centre of Lerwick. When built it is likely there was nothing around it and even up to the mid 1900's it would have been on the outskirts of town.
8th October 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Issi Bannerman
Lovely shot of this iconic spot. There's also a nice cafe near there, if I remember well.
October 8th, 2020  
Richard Lewis
@jamibann You remember correctly. It's having an extension built at the moment.
October 8th, 2020  
