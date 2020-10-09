Sign up
On This Day 2012
There are not a lot of trees in Shetland so when there is a gathering of leaves you tend to notice.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
7
2
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 500D
9th October 2012 8:38am
leaves
shetland
lerwick
Wylie
That's so funny; a gathering!
October 9th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
Haha! Awesome
October 9th, 2020
