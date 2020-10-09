Previous
On This Day 2012 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2012

There are not a lot of trees in Shetland so when there is a gathering of leaves you tend to notice.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Wylie ace
That's so funny; a gathering!
October 9th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Haha! Awesome
October 9th, 2020  
