On This Day 2010 by lifeat60degrees
123 / 365

On This Day 2010

When the Lerwick Lifeboat heads off for repairs or a re-fit a replacement comes in to cover. Always a good opportunity to catch two side by side.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That bright orange really stands out--cool
October 6th, 2020  
