Previous
Next
Farewell by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2701

Farewell

Time for me to say farewell for this year to the Puffins at Sumburgh Head. Not very many about with this one being the only one I saw on land. There were however quite a few sitting out at sea.

Roll on April.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Super shot of this your last puffin
August 5th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
What a beauty!
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise