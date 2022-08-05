Sign up
Photo 2701
Farewell
Time for me to say farewell for this year to the Puffins at Sumburgh Head. Not very many about with this one being the only one I saw on land. There were however quite a few sitting out at sea.
Roll on April.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5836
photos
170
followers
43
following
740% complete
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th August 2022 11:22am
shetland
,
puffin
,
sumburgh
Judith Johnson
Super shot of this your last puffin
August 5th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
What a beauty!
August 5th, 2022
