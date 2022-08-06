Sign up
Photo 2702
Gunilla
Swedish Tall Ship Gunilla in Lerwick for a couple of days before heading to Iceland this evening.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5837
photos
170
followers
43
following
Views
8
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
6th August 2022 11:36am
tallship
shetland
lerwick
gunilla
