Damp Up North by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2705

Damp Up North

Foggy start to the day developing into a rainy morning and afternoon. A brief 10 minutes of sunshine later but wind gusting to the high 40's mph.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
