Photo 2712
Stepping Stones
Rain this morning and a cold northerly wind bringing the "feels like" temperature down to single figures.
Not enough rain to cover the stepping stones however.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
