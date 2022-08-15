Sign up
Photo 2711
Heather & Moss
Another foggy start and it hung around all day but visibility not too bad. Wind and rain tomorrow from the early hours should clear it. Contrasting colours with the moss and heather on the hills for my morning walk.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5849
photos
169
followers
43
following
742% complete
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2706
2707
25
2708
2709
26
2710
2711
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
15th August 2022 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moss
,
heather
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
