Borealis

Fred Olsen's Borealis was in Lerwick today. I was over in Bressay this morning so managed a different view of a cruise ship at Anchor No 1. This means passengers are shuttled into town on the lifeboats. After a quick look at the carrier bags amongst the visitors it would appear that M&Co had a good day which is surprising as there is nothing Shetland made there.



In the foreground is Gardie House which is the lairds house on Bressay. I'm also sure it has been used in the Shetland TV series.