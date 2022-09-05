Sign up
Photo 2732
Downstream
Following the Hoswick burn to the sea and guess what was at the end of the burn? That pair of otters again and guess what lens I didn't have with me?
I can't really complain if I can see otters every time I walk around the coast without the 600mm lens.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
5880
photos
167
followers
44
following
2727
35
2728
2729
2730
36
2731
2732
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th September 2022 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
