Downstream by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2732

Downstream

Following the Hoswick burn to the sea and guess what was at the end of the burn? That pair of otters again and guess what lens I didn't have with me?

I can't really complain if I can see otters every time I walk around the coast without the 600mm lens.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

