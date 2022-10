Footbridge

While it felt like there was a lot of rain yesterday it was probably one of those days where the strong winds made it feel wetter than it actually was. the burn through Swinister and Hoswick was easily passable although I could tell that the water level had fallen by a couple of inches since the peak. Sunny all day today and while the wind was still at 30 mph it was less than half of yesterday so it felt like a fine day.