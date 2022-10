Cliff Top Walk

First walk in a very long time to the point of Noness. It's a relatively easy 6 -7 mile walk depending on how close you keep to the cliff edge.

I sometimes think that on cliff top walks seeing where you've been is more reassuring that seeing where you are going. The number of caves large and small that you must walk over and the knowledge that sometime in the future there is going to be a landslip is best not to think about until you are over them.