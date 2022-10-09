Previous
Another Mushroom Bridge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2766

Another Mushroom Bridge

Down in the Swinister Woods the mushrooms are making great advances using the available bridges.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Maria
Great composition!
October 9th, 2022  
