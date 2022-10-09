Sign up
Photo 2766
Another Mushroom Bridge
Down in the Swinister Woods the mushrooms are making great advances using the available bridges.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5922
photos
168
followers
44
following
757% complete
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2022 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Maria
Great composition!
October 9th, 2022
