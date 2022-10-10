Previous
Hay's Dock by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2767

Hay's Dock

Seems like an age since I was in Lerwick at dusk.

A view of Hay's Dock with the museum this evening.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 10th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely evening shot......and clouds too :)
October 10th, 2022  
