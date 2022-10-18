Sign up
Photo 2775
Cunningsburgh
A quick stop at the Cunningsburgh cliffs lay-by on my way home this afternoon. Sunny most of the day which is something to cherish at this time of year.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5934
photos
169
followers
44
following
760% complete
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th October 2022 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
Dianne
Beautiful lighting.
October 18th, 2022
