Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2774
Spiggie
Wet and windy today with the feels like temperature down to 5°. Managed a very short walk before the rain came around Peerie Voe at Spiggie. Good numbers of swans on the loch and a lot more ducks than it recent weeks.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5933
photos
169
followers
44
following
760% complete
View this month »
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
Latest from all albums
2770
45
2771
2772
46
2773
47
2774
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
17th October 2022 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
spiggie
John M
ace
Very interesting view and perspective. Beautiful colors as well.
October 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close