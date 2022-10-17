Previous
Next
Spiggie by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2774

Spiggie

Wet and windy today with the feels like temperature down to 5°. Managed a very short walk before the rain came around Peerie Voe at Spiggie. Good numbers of swans on the loch and a lot more ducks than it recent weeks.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
760% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John M ace
Very interesting view and perspective. Beautiful colors as well.
October 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise