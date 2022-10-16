Sign up
Photo 2773
Between the Boulders
Boulder beach at Sumburgh can be hard to walk across but in amongst the rocks there are still some fine colours to be seen.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2022 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
