Conspiracy Theory

This was a good day in Shetland for conspiracy theorists. The undersea cables that supply Shetland's communication links has been damaged twice in the space of a week. Both the north cable and the one that heads south to Orkney have been damaged to the extent that from just after mid-night we were without Phone Coverage (including emergency services), Broadband and Mobile signal. Gradually started coming back in the afternoon. One of the issues is that the shops were only able to sell to you if you had cash but you couldn't get cash as the ATM's couldn't work and the banks were closed as they had no computers. (I always have some cash) Full repairs not expected to both cables until Saturday. It shows what happens when we are dependent on cables to cover all our needs and they are currently preparing the way for a subsea cable for our electricity supply which should be fun.



The conspiracy behind it all? It was the Russians of course showing what they could really make a mess of if they wanted to.