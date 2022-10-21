Sign up
Photo 2778
New Street
New Street in Scalloway on a wet day.
The house on the far right is up for sale and is in such a fantastic location looking west.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5937
photos
169
followers
44
following
761% complete
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
46
2773
47
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
Views
9
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
21st October 2022 3:06pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
shetland
,
scalloway
