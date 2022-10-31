Previous
From the Driveway by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2788

From the Driveway

October certainly ended with some good sunshine and mild days. All due to change tomorrow and not just the name of the month.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

John M ace
Lovely sunset and silhouette.
October 31st, 2022  
