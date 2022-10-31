Sign up
Photo 2788
From the Driveway
October certainly ended with some good sunshine and mild days. All due to change tomorrow and not just the name of the month.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
stove
shetland
sandwick
John M
ace
Lovely sunset and silhouette.
October 31st, 2022
