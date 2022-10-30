Previous
Time for a Tan by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2787

Time for a Tan

There is always a good chance of a seal posing at Leebitton, The sunshine brought them out today.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Mona
It always makes me smile to see them. Lovely capture.
October 30th, 2022  
