Washed Ashore

A fish box washed ashore on the Hoswick beach overnight. I wondered how long it would last until someone came along and took it for their own use as they are very handy for the garden or if you head off fishing. I didn't have to wonder too long as ten minutes later I noticed a local worthy in his car at the beach hauling the box into his boot. He has a garden and he has a son who works creels so both above options still open as to its final use.



Sunrise 08:07

Sunset 15:31