When the Ferries Don’t Sail

This is what the supermarkets look like when we have 4 days with no ferries due to the south easterly gales. None tonight either but hopefully there will be a sailing in both directions tomorrow night. The supermarkets don’t tend to stock more than a couple of days of perishables but local shops using local wholesalers tend to last a lot longer before running out. It’s at times like this that the public suddenly remember their wee local grocer / baker and butcher.