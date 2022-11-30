Sign up
Photo 2818
Small Boat Harbour
Lerwick Tollbooth this morning less than an hour after sunrise.
Sunrise 08:37
Sunset 15:10
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
30th November 2022 9:18am
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
