Dimming of the Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2817

Dimming of the Day

Looking over Scalloway as the light fades on a clear dry almost windless day.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Korcsog Károly ace
Beautiful!
November 29th, 2022  
