Above the Isle by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2816

Above the Isle

Looking down on St Ninians Isle from above Bigton from Scousburgh Hill. A lovely winter light today.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
November 28th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Love the lines and pov on this beautiful spot
November 28th, 2022  
