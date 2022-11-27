Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2815
One of Those Days
One of those day that if it was summer we would say it was sunny but cold and windy but in November we describe it as being a glorious day. Tide coming in at Sannick
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5981
photos
165
followers
44
following
771% complete
View this month »
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th November 2022 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such a lovely blue sky. Have not seen one of those down here in Cornwall in what seems like weeks !
November 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close