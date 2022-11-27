Previous
Next
One of Those Days by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2815

One of Those Days

One of those day that if it was summer we would say it was sunny but cold and windy but in November we describe it as being a glorious day. Tide coming in at Sannick
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Such a lovely blue sky. Have not seen one of those down here in Cornwall in what seems like weeks !
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise