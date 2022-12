Bressay

The South Mainland of Shetland was once again spared the worst of the weather although snow, as forecast, did start falling in short showers from around 3:30 this afternoon. This is taken from the main Lerwick to Sumburgh road and you can see that while Fladdabister is clear Bressay has a good covering. Good chance that we in the South Mainland will have heavier showers tomorrow along with strong winds but I’ve nothing planned other than feeding the birds.