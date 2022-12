Croft of Stove

Not the first time I've posted this view recently but the first snowy one. Ideally looking for more snow to fill the viewfinder but be careful what you wish for. Some heavy snow overnight but from early morning there has been a slight rise in temperature and wet sleety snow falling causing much of what fell to melt away.

No buses outside of Lerwick today so there must still be problems on the high roads as the roads in the village are just wet.