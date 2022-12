Big Cloud Day

Some big clouds about today particularly this morning. This one out west catching the rising sun. Most of the snow has gone from around us now and with more rain due it will soon all be away. Hearing this morning that some of those without power on the westside of the Island may have to wait until Saturday before it is restored.



This shot was taken using the iphone as it gave me a wider angle.



Sunrise 09:01

Sunset 14:57