Before Sunrise by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2838

Before Sunrise

20 minutes before in fact. A glorious day of weather but my 6 hour working day meant that I arrived before sunrise and left after sunset. At least there was a bit of colour in the Scalloway sky when I parked up.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
