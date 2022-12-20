Sign up
Photo 2838
Before Sunrise
20 minutes before in fact. A glorious day of weather but my 6 hour working day meant that I arrived before sunrise and left after sunset. At least there was a bit of colour in the Scalloway sky when I parked up.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6008
photos
169
followers
45
following
777% complete
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th December 2022 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
