In The Bird Hide

A visit to the RSPB Spiggie Loch bird hide today and I had it to myself as not only were there no humans to be seen there were no birds either. Any self respecting duck or swan would have been at the other end of the loch where it would have been much more sheltered. Rain as well as can be seen on the hide's windows.

The raft tied to the shore is to encourage Terns to nest but not sure if it has been brought to shore for the winter deliberately or whether it broke loose during the October storms.