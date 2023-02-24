Previous
Next
Ocean Venture BF77 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2903

Ocean Venture BF77

After almost 4 days at sea since leaving Fraserburgh the Banff registered Ocean Venture passes the Bressay Lighthouse to presumably land its catch at Lerwick.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
795% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise