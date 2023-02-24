Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2903
Ocean Venture BF77
After almost 4 days at sea since leaving Fraserburgh the Banff registered Ocean Venture passes the Bressay Lighthouse to presumably land its catch at Lerwick.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6107
photos
168
followers
45
following
795% complete
View this month »
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
Latest from all albums
2899
1054
2900
1716
2901
68
2902
2903
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th February 2023 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
shetland
,
banff
,
venture
,
lerwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close