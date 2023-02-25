Sign up
Photo 2904
Showing the Visitor the Area
The male shoveler was following the mallard around Pullar's Loch in Lerwick. Not sure the Mallard was too impressed but it went on for a while.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th February 2023 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mallard
,
shetland
,
shoveler
,
lerwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 25th, 2023
