Showing the Visitor the Area by lifeat60degrees
Showing the Visitor the Area

The male shoveler was following the mallard around Pullar's Loch in Lerwick. Not sure the Mallard was too impressed but it went on for a while.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 25th, 2023  
