Photo 2910
Scalloway Waterfront
Some rain today and the wind was a bit stronger and felt colder. I see there is a weather warning for snow and ice on Monday and Tuesday. Hopefully not last too long if at all.
Sunrise 6:58
Sunset 17:36
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
0
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6118
photos
168
followers
45
following
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
70
2906
2907
2908
1055
1717
2909
2910
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd March 2023 3:37pm
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
