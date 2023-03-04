Heading to Dry Dock

Not often we see the Hjaltland heading south at around 10 am in the morning. It is heading to Birkenhead for a spell in the dry dock. All NorthLinks ferries spend time in the dry dock from early January to end March usually returning in time for the Easter holidays. It does mean that the next ferry south is not until Monday and we are on a reduced service for the time being.

If I'd known it would have been leaving at this time I'd have been better positioned for the photo. Taken from the "Old Swimming Pool" car park.