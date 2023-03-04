Previous
Heading to Dry Dock by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2911

Heading to Dry Dock

Not often we see the Hjaltland heading south at around 10 am in the morning. It is heading to Birkenhead for a spell in the dry dock. All NorthLinks ferries spend time in the dry dock from early January to end March usually returning in time for the Easter holidays. It does mean that the next ferry south is not until Monday and we are on a reduced service for the time being.
If I'd known it would have been leaving at this time I'd have been better positioned for the photo. Taken from the "Old Swimming Pool" car park.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

