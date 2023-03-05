Previous
Shetland Wren
Photo 2912

Shetland Wren

There were plenty of Wren's singing this morning on my walk. Always a joy to hear these tiny birds singing their hearts out. Really quite common in the village and even in our garden although I've never managed to photograph the garden birds.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980
