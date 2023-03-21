Sign up
Photo 2928
Sandlodge
Low tide at Leebitton this afternoon.
After just 6 days off the Island I'd forgotten that walking into a Shetland wind can be quite tiring. Never mind I'll get used to it.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6148
photos
166
followers
45
following
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
,
sandlodge
