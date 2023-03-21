Previous
Sandlodge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2928

Sandlodge

Low tide at Leebitton this afternoon.

After just 6 days off the Island I'd forgotten that walking into a Shetland wind can be quite tiring. Never mind I'll get used to it.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

