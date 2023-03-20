More Delays

Finally arrived at Sumburgh from Aberdeen 90 minutes late but given that we’d arrived at the airport about three hours before scheduled departure it felt a long day. By the end of the day our plane will have completed three round trips from Aberdeen to Sumburgh and one trip to Dublin and back. Once we headed out of the airport we were caught at the lights waiting for one flight to land and two to take-off as the road goes over the end of the runway. Once we started we had to stop again for another arrival which seemed to be one of those that had just taken off. I suspect a training flight.