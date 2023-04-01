Previous
Razorbills by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2939

Razorbills

If possible the first Saturday in April usually signifies a visit to Sumburgh Head to see if any Puffins have arrived. Sadly no sign of any today and no sign of any out at sea. The earliest I've seen them is 30th March so hopefully not too far away now although it may be a while before I can get down to the Head again.
A good variety of birds about however if not in huge numbers this morning. These Razorbills seemed to have booked their nest spot for the summer.
Others seen include - Guillemot, Black Guillemot, Great Northern Diver, Redwing, Wren, Twite, Kittiwake, Fulmar, Long Tailed Duck, Oystercatcher, Eider, Shag, Cormorant, Ringed Plover, Pied Wagtail, Meadow Pipit, Blackbird, Hooded Crow, Raven and a greenish looking warbler whose identity was beyond my knowledge.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
