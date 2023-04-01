Razorbills

If possible the first Saturday in April usually signifies a visit to Sumburgh Head to see if any Puffins have arrived. Sadly no sign of any today and no sign of any out at sea. The earliest I've seen them is 30th March so hopefully not too far away now although it may be a while before I can get down to the Head again.

A good variety of birds about however if not in huge numbers this morning. These Razorbills seemed to have booked their nest spot for the summer.

Others seen include - Guillemot, Black Guillemot, Great Northern Diver, Redwing, Wren, Twite, Kittiwake, Fulmar, Long Tailed Duck, Oystercatcher, Eider, Shag, Cormorant, Ringed Plover, Pied Wagtail, Meadow Pipit, Blackbird, Hooded Crow, Raven and a greenish looking warbler whose identity was beyond my knowledge.