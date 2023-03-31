Previous
Gannet Watching by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2938

Gannet Watching

There can't be many better half hours than a half hour watching gannets. Time to kill so parked up in Lerwick and sat watching 6 gannets fishing. Not that close to the shore but a great watch.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

