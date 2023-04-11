Sign up
Photo 2949
Scalloway Waterfront
A bright sunny day but with a cold north wind. I tend to be in Scalloway on Tuesdays and Fridays and it was looking good today in the sunshine.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
11th April 2023 3:15pm
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
