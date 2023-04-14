Sign up
Photo 2952
On the Run
Fortunately Yankee is on the run in the confines of the garden.
Full of energy like all good border collies.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6197
photos
161
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
14th April 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
yankee
,
sandwick
