Previous
Next
South Sandwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2951

South Sandwick

Layers of cloud covering the South Mainland of Shetland this morning. A little rain but nothing to worry about. Still cold but with the wind weakening it didn’t feel too bad.

Looking over the south end of Sandwick towards Levenwick with Sumburgh Head in the far distance.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
808% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise