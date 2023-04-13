Sign up
Photo 2951
South Sandwick
Layers of cloud covering the South Mainland of Shetland this morning. A little rain but nothing to worry about. Still cold but with the wind weakening it didn’t feel too bad.
Looking over the south end of Sandwick towards Levenwick with Sumburgh Head in the far distance.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6195
photos
162
followers
45
following
808% complete
Views
0
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
13th April 2023 11:33am
shetland
,
sandwick
