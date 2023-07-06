Sign up
Photo 3034
Hoswick Bay Colours
Clear water and a clear sky as I rounded the point towards Hoswick this afternoon. Another warm day with a flat calm sea.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th July 2023 2:02pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
