The Fish Was This Big by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3033

The Fish Was This Big

Puffin taken with the iPhone which shows how close he was to me. Reasonable numbers about at Sumburgh Head this evening but a lot out on the very calm sea. Good variety of birds about as well but maybe not the numbers as in years gone by.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
Love this with the humorous title. Favourite
July 5th, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
so handsome
July 5th, 2023  
