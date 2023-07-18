Previous
Stove Croft Kiln by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3046

Stove Croft Kiln

A late evening glow hitting the old Croft buildings just down the road from us. Cold and windy at times today but if shelter was found it was very pleasant.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Absolutely stunning colours.
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise