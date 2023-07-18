Sign up
Photo 3046
Stove Croft Kiln
A late evening glow hitting the old Croft buildings just down the road from us. Cold and windy at times today but if shelter was found it was very pleasant.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
stove
croft
kiln
shetland
sandwick
LManning (Laura)
ace
Absolutely stunning colours.
July 18th, 2023
