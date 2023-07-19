Sign up
Previous
Photo 3047
How Many?
Too many chimney pots for me to count.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
19th July 2023 8:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
chimney
,
glasgow
,
denniston
