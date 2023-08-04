Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3063
Sannick Beach
A good selection of birds on the beach this evening. Nothing rare but plenty to see.
Oystercatcher, Arctic Terns, Ringed Plover, Arctic Skua, Sanderling, Ringed Plover, Meadow Pipit and Swallow. Only down side was a cat chasing the terns but it disappeared as we approached.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6416
photos
154
followers
40
following
839% complete
View this month »
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Latest from all albums
3060
123
3061
1087
1776
3062
1777
3063
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th August 2023 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close