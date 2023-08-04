Previous
Sannick Beach by lifeat60degrees
Sannick Beach

A good selection of birds on the beach this evening. Nothing rare but plenty to see.

Oystercatcher, Arctic Terns, Ringed Plover, Arctic Skua, Sanderling, Ringed Plover, Meadow Pipit and Swallow. Only down side was a cat chasing the terns but it disappeared as we approached.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
